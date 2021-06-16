MacKenzie Scott donates $2.7B in latest move to support 'underfunded and overlooked' groups

Getty Images

MacKenzie Scott, formerly married to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, is giving away yet another sizable chunk of money to charitable causes.

In a Medium post Tuesday, Scott said she's donating $2.74 billion to 286 organizations, and talked about how she and a team of advisers are "attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change."

The organizations cover a variety of causes including higher education, arts and culture, the fight against ethnic and religious discrimination, and more.

The donation follows two earlier rounds. In July, Scott gave $1.7 billion to Black, LGBTQ and public health groups. In December, she gave away about $4 billion in roughly four months.