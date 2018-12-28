Macaulay Culkin has a new middle name, picked by the internet

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Actor Macaulay Culkin is ditching "Carson" for a new middle name: Macaulay Culkin.

Too meta for you? Well, that's the kind of middle name you get when you ask the internet to pick it for you.

Back in late November, the Home Alone actor asked the world to gift him a middle name for Christmas because "my middle name is something dumb," he shared on his website Bunny Ears.

After receiving hundreds of suggestions, he narrowed the field to his top five: Macaulay Culkin, Shark Week, Kieran (his actor-brother's name), The McRibIsBack and Publicity Stunt.

The public had a month to vote via Bunny Ears, which Culkin describes as a lifestyle site that's "kind of like the Goop meets the Onion."

"You voted and the winner is clear," the 38-year-old actor tweeted on Christmas. "In 2019, my new legal name will be Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name.)"

Merry Christmas to me, from all of you!



My new middle name has been chosen. You voted and the winner is clear.



In 2019 my new legal name will be:



Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin.



It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name).#MerryChristmas — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 25, 2018

Culkin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment as to whether he actually plans to go down to the courthouse for an official name change. But as a guest on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last month, he assured the host he definitely would.

Given the internet's record with crowdsourced names (we're looking at you unmanned submarine Boaty McBoatface), Culkin should probably just be happy his new middle name isn't Macaulay McMacaulayface. Cause that's just a tongue-twister.

