Lyle Waggoner, '70s star of Wonder Woman and Carol Burnett Show, dies at 84

Actor Lyle Waggoner, who played heroic Steve Trevor in the TV show Wonder Woman, and made millions laugh on The Carol Burnett Show, has died of cancer at age 84. According to a statement released by the actor's family on Tuesday and cited by Variety, the "loving husband, father, grandfather, entrepreneur, and actor passed away peacefully at home on March 17 at the age of 84 with his wife at his side."

Courtly and handsome, Waggoner was both the announcer and a regular performer on The Carol Burnett Show from 1967 to 1974. He played military man Steve Trevor on the Wonder Woman TV series that starred Lynda Carter and ran from 1975 to 1979.

His extensive television career included roles on Charlie's Angels, Happy Days, Mork & Mindy, The Love Boat and Fantasy Island, and he auditioned for the 1960s Batman role that went to Adam West. Waggoner is also considered Playgirl magazine's first centerfold, posing semi-nude in the adult magazine's very first issue in 1973. He eventually retired from acting and founded and ran Star Waggons, leasing customized trailers for movies and television shows.

Carol Burnett remembered Waggoner in a statement obtained by People magazine. "He was funny, kind and multi-talented," Burnett said. "But even more than that, a loving friend. I will miss him."

Fans, too, remembered Waggoner on social media. "R.I.P., Lyle Waggoner, and thank you for your service, Col. Trevor," writer Will Harris said in a tweet.

R.I.P., Lyle Waggoner, and thank you for your service, Col. Trevor. pic.twitter.com/czR5SI1Re0 — Will Harris (@NonStopPop) March 17, 2020

Lyle Waggoner’s Steve Trevor was the greatest damsel in distress of the 70s pic.twitter.com/oPzUVMmfu5 — sydward squidward (@squid7000) March 17, 2020

Lyle Waggoner from "The Carol Burnett Show" & "Wonder Woman" passes. He was also 2nd in line as the '66 Batman but I was always most impressed with his business savvy in creating STAR WAGGONS. Yes - all those trailers you see on every single set? Yeah, he did that. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/RNPZJLNjMM — Parry Shen (@parryshen) March 17, 2020

Not sure many people know that Lyle Waggoner was the mastermind behind the Star Waggons movie set trailers, which made him a fortune. pic.twitter.com/s2CzvtFlMK — Dennis DePew (@DennisDePew) March 17, 2020

Aww, man. #RIP Lyle Waggoner. He came to a show I directed once, and was just as handsome in person. https://t.co/iuQsOK7lqX — Laffy (@GottaLaff) March 17, 2020

Rest in peace, Lyle Waggoner.



The men are all gone. Only Carol and Vicki remain. pic.twitter.com/zmaR9OQ7l0 — Hillary Warned Us of Apocalypse (@HillaryWarnedUs) March 17, 2020

From the first publicity stills for WONDER WOMAN featuring @RealLyndaCarter and #LyleWaggoner. RIP, good sir. pic.twitter.com/WbXNlNwKfj — Satin Tights: A Wonder Woman Podcast (@SatinTightsPOD) March 17, 2020

Waggoner is survived by Sharon, his wife of 60 years, sons Jason and Beau, and four grandchildren, The New York Times reported.