Lyft's COO reportedly stepping down just four months after IPO

Lyft

It's been four months since Lyft became a public company and now it appears to be losing its chief operating officer. Jon McNeill is reportedly stepping down from the role, according to CNBC, which sites a source familiar with the situation. Lyft declined to comment.

The ride-hailing company has experienced a bumpy ride since its debut on the stock market at the end of March. After having a strong first day of trading, it's been a downhill journey ever since. Shares have been erratic, and two sets of stockholders have sued the company for misrepresenting the strength of its business. Lyft's market value has also dropped from $22.2 billion in March to $18.6 billion today.

Lyft isn't the only ride-hailing company to be having a hard time going public. Rival Uber has also seen flat trading and a loss of top executives. Along with three board members stepping down from Uber's board over the last two months, the company's Chief Operating Officer Barney Harford also left. Both companies have also seen the departures of their chief marketing officers.

McNeill joined Lyft as COO in February 2018. He came to the ride-hailing company from Tesla, where he served as the president of global sales and service.

Now playing: Watch this: Uber rings in its IPO