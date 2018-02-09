Lyft riders can now donate to Black Girls Code

Black Girls Code

The next time you take a Lyft, you'll have the option of putting money toward the effort to diversify the tech industry.

Starting Friday, Lyft riders can round up their fare and give that extra money to educational nonprofit Black Girls Code, an organization that focuses on educating girls from underrepresented minorities about tech.

"Investing in the development of our next generation of leaders and innovators is our path forward to ushering in the diverse future we seek," Tariq Meyers, Lyft's head of inclusion and diversity, said in a statement.

This isn't Black Girls Code's first partnership with a tech company. In June 2016, Google donated a $2.8 million space in its New York headquarters to the organization. And in September 2017, carmaker General Motors partnered with Black Girls Code to launch a Detroit chapter.

Round Up & Donate is an ongoing program for Lyft. If you use the ride-hailing service, you can pick a charitable cause -- like Habitat for Humanity, the Human Rights Campaign or the USO, to name a few -- and the app will automatically round up your fares and give the money to your selected organization.

Lyft's statement said riders have donated more than $4 million in the last eight months using the feature.

"Our collective donations, no matter how small, can make an impact on teen and pre-teen girls of color and ensure they receive the skills, tools and mentorship they need to become pioneers of the next technological innovation and the architect of their very bright futures," said Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant in a statement.

The money will go toward helping Black Girls Code hold events like school hackathons, game design workshops and other programming.