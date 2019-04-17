Lyft reportedly limits employees' access to customer data

Getty Images

Lyft started warning employees looking up rider details that actions are logged and could face an audit, a report said Tuesday.

It's among the measures taken by the ride-hailing company after it investigated a 2018 claim that employees were sneakily checking out the trip data of ex-partners and celebrities, according to The Information.

The company also reportedly limited rider information access to employees who need it for their day-to-day jobs and tweaking the process by which employees request access to it.

Lyft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.