Luke Sky Walker gets arrested, and Mark Hamill has thoughts

If you're going to carry the name of an iconic fictional character, do so proudly. A man named Luke Sky Walker, 21, was arrested in Tennessee Thursday, and the actor who inspired his name took note.

Luke Sky Walker was arrested on a probation violation charge, and as of Monday, was still being held at the Carter County jail, police records show. Unlike the Star Wars character played by Mark Hamill, Skywalker isn't his last name -- records list Sky as his middle name and Walker as his surname.

Close enough for Hamill, who tweeted on Sunday, "The real crime here is Mr. & Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place," hashtagging his message with "#MisbegottenMoniker," and "#AlsoTooShortForAStormtrooper." (Jail records list Walker as 5-foot-6-inches tall.)

The real crime here is Mr. & Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place. #MisbegottenMoniker #AlsoTooShortForAStormtrooper https://t.co/mj3GknabQQ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 2, 2018

WJHL-TV in Johnson City, Tennessee, reported the arrest on Friday, noting that Walker was on probation due to a felony theft charge. A 2017 story in the Elizabethton Star listed Walker as one of four people arrested in April of that year for stealing 46 road signs.

The Twitter replies to Hamill's call-out cracked numerous jokes, but perhaps the best one declared, "Now we're starting to see what happened to Luke between Episodes 6 and 7."