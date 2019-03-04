Luke Perry dies at 52: 'My heart is broken,' says Molly Ringwald

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for New York Comic Con

Luke Perry, the actor best known for his role as rebel Dylan McKay on 1990s hit show Beverly Hills, 90210, died on Monday at age 52 after suffering a "massive stroke" last week, CBS News has confirmed. (CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

Perry played Dylan, who formed a love triangle with Shannen Doherty's Brenda Walsh and Jennie Garth's Kelly Taylor, on Beverly Hills, 90210. That show ran from 1990 to 2000, though Perry's character came and went. More recently, he was playing Archie Andrews' father Fred Andrews on the CW show Riverdale. He also appeared on a number of other television shows, including The Simpsons, Oz, John From Cincinnati, Criminal Minds, and Will & Grace. His movie career included the role of Oliver Pike in the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer feature film, as well as numerous other films.

Perry's sudden death came as a shock to fans and friends alike.

Actress Molly Ringwald, who played Perry's wife, Mary Andrews, on Riverdale, said in a tweet that, "My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family."

Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders with Perry on Beverly Hills, 90210, tweeted a mournful note about the actor.

"Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years," Ziering wrote. "May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind."

