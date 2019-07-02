Lucifer will end, but the devil could return for spinoff, producer says

Fox

Lucifer, the devilish TV series that was pulled back from the brink of death by Netflix last June, will end after its fifth season. Ildy Modrovich, the show's executive producer, confirmed the news on Twitter and urged fans to accept it.

"We spoke to our partners at Netflix and Warner Bros. and you should know that tremendous care and consideration was put into making this decision," Modrovich said last week in the tweet.

Modrovich asked fans not to campaign for the show's rescue, as they did last year after it was dropped by Fox.

Fans responded with thanks to the cast and Netflix for the show's run. Modrovich tweeted to one fan that a spinoff series or a movie isn't off the table. Lauren German and Tom Ellis, the show's leads, had posted on Instagram last month about the show's fifth and final season.

Later the stars tweeted their thanks to the fans for their support of the show.

The show followed Lucifer Morningstar (played by Ellis), who deserted hell for Earth and opened a swanky nightclub called Lux in Los Angeles. Lucifer eventually starts solving crimes with LAPD homicide detective Chloe Dancer (played by German), who he harbors complicated feelings for. The show is loosely based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for the popular "Lucifer" comic series.

