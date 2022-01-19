The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power prequel series gets teaser trailer

Amazon Prime Video

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel TV series on Amazon Prime Video is out, Wednesday. It shows the name of the series: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, being forged in metal while the familiar verse from J.R.R. Tolkien's books evokes the creation of the rings, so central to the plot of the books.

The series is set in the Second Age of the fictional world of Middle Earth, which puts the show thousands of years before The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings.

In the real world, Deadline has reported that Amazon paid about $250 million for the rights, likely making it the most expensive series ever made. The Hollywood Reporter also pegged the total total price tag at more than $1 billion. What's more, Deadline also reported Amazon had to commit to at least five seasons.

The show is set to hit Prime Sept. 2, 2022