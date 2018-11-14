Watch for these Stan Lee cameos in upcoming movies

Late Marvel legend Stan Lee enjoyed the heck out of his movie cameos, in which he played everyone from Larry King to an oblivious librarian. News of Lee's death this week saddened fans, but since several Marvel movies are already in the pipeline, and because Lee filmed more than one cameo at a time, audiences will still get to see a few more.

Marvel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Variety he's keeping the details as secret as a costumed hero's true identity.

"I'm not going to tell you (details about remaining cameos) specifically," Feige said, "but Stan always appreciated a good surprise."

Still, some details are out there. Lee will be seen in Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse this year, and in 2019 he'll appear in Captain Marvel and Avengers 4, The Wrap reported.

(Stop reading here if you don't want spoilers about one of Lee's appearances.)

In Ralph Breaks the Internet, which opens Nov. 21 in the US (Nov. 30 in the UK, and Dec. 26 in Australia), Vanellope Von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) nearly knocks Lee over. According to The Wrap, she's running away from Stormtroopers when she and Ralph (John C. Reilly) end up on a Disney fan website.

Lee didn't film a cameo for Dark Phoenix, which comes out in June 2019, a source told Entertainment Weekly.