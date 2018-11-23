Logitech reportedly in talks to acquire Plantronics

Sarah Tew/CNET

Swiss computer accessories maker Logitech might have its sights set on California headset and Bluetooth earpiece maker Plantronics.

Reuters reported Friday that Logitech is in discussions to acquire Plantronics, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Logitech didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Plantronics, which got its start in the early 1960s making lightweight headsets for pilots, declined to comment.

Logitech has been buying up smaller companies as part of an effort to expand its portfolio. In July, it announced it would be acquiring Blue Microphones for roughly $117 million in cash. A year earlier it bought headset maker Astro Gaming for $85 million in cash.

But Plantronics would be Logitech's largest buy. Logitech has offered more than $2.2 billion for Plantronics, Reuters said, citing one of its sources.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Plantronics was considering putting itself up for sale. It closed its own $2 billion acquisition of video-conferencing equipment maker Polycom in July, Reuters said.