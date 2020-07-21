Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

UAE Mission to Mars Ghost of Tsushima SpaceX launch Monday Comic-Con 2020 iOS 14 hands-on TikTok ban explainer Stimulus check FAQs Netflix's Cursed

LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs as pandemic hits recruitment

It's about 6% of the Microsoft-owned professional networking site's workforce, CEO Ryan Roslansky said.

Listen
- 00:30
linkedin-logo-phone

LinkedIn's CEO assured employees that it isn't planning any further layoffs.

 Angela Lang/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

LinkedIn will cut around 960 jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on hiring, it said Monday. The cuts will be in Microsoft-owned professional networking site's sales and hiring divisions, hitting 6% of its global workforce.

"While this decision will help us ensure that our company and platform are resilient and emerge stronger to reach our vision, there is simply no harder decision to make as a CEO," company boss Ryan Roslansky said.

The company isn't planning any further layoffs, he noted.

This story will be updated shortly.