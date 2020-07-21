LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs as pandemic hits recruitment

Angela Lang/CNET

LinkedIn will cut around 960 jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on hiring, it said Monday. The cuts will be in Microsoft-owned professional networking site's sales and hiring divisions, hitting 6% of its global workforce.

"While this decision will help us ensure that our company and platform are resilient and emerge stronger to reach our vision, there is simply no harder decision to make as a CEO," company boss Ryan Roslansky said.

The company isn't planning any further layoffs, he noted.

