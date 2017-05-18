Life, a Quarter Pounder at a time: Girt by CNET podcast 110

KFC Japan

From online ordering to magic pizza shoes, the strange relationship between tech and fast food demands rigorous scrutiny. Sadly, we spend most of our time talking about reindeer and DJs.

On the back of a new app from McDonald's that you can use to get your hands on a Quarter Pounder faster than ever before, we talk a walk down memory lane.

Join the Girt team this week as we run through some of the weirdest fast food-inspired tech trends, whether they be appeals for free nuggets on Twitter, Szechuan sauce, wildly unhelpful phone cases or pizza-delivering robots.

Girt by CNET podcast 110 Your browser does not support the audio element.

