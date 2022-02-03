Lewdle, a NSFW Wordle clone, rewards your dirty mind

Screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

In an internet swimming with Wordle clones, Lewdle has found a way to differentiate itself. The dirtier your mind, the better your chances of success. The word game holds tight to the Wordle rules of six guesses for one five-letter word a day, but the right answer will always be naughty.

Before you read any further, let me share Lewdle's content advisory: "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Otherwise, please proceed.

Lewdle's vocabulary list ranges from the relatively mild ("poopy" and "damns") to more extreme examples that would make sensitive folks blush. That's the point. Lewdle is all about reveling in the saucy, sassy and unsanitized, but it's also about good, clean dirty fun. Lewdle won't go into slurs, however.

Lewdle has struck a pervy nerve. "In just nine days, Lewdle has over 1,000,000 players," Adam Nickerson, one of Lewdle's creators, noted on Twitter last week. "I'm very disappointed in each and every one of you."

In just 9 days, Lewdle has over 1,000,000 players. I'm very disappointed in each and every one of you. pic.twitter.com/ZAlLrBhjV9 — Adam Nickerson (@theadamvision) January 28, 2022

I've found Lewdle to be harder than Wordle and even tougher than Dordle, the game that challenges you to figure out two words at the same time. This has caused me to look inward and interrogate my deficit of vulgar vocab. Am I not reading the right kinds of books? Not enough NC-17 movies in my life?

I've decided I should work Lewdle into my daily routine to expand my personal lexicon of profanity and become more well-rounded (and perhaps a bit raunchier). I may never be George Carlin, but a gal can dream.