Apple/New York Post

The beauty (and pain) of the internet is that it will always call you out if you say anything it finds ridiculous. The New York Post is experiencing this torment firsthand after posting a tweet Monday that reads: "Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film," alongside an image of a guy who looks just like DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film https://t.co/IZ08MWqbT8 pic.twitter.com/N7TFJyrsSs — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2021

The tweet links to a Post article featuring the first photos from Martin Scorsese's upcoming Western, Killers of the Flower Moon, which does not yet have a release date. The photos include a shot of a "plain-looking" DiCaprio sitting next to Lily Gladstone in a dining room. A screenshot of the headline posted to Twitter on Monday appears to show that it, too, described the actor as unrecognizable, though the headline seems to have since been changed to the more simple "Leonardo DiCaprio seen in first photos from new Scorsese film."

Still, the internet wasn't willing to let the publication slide for its seemingly amiss observation. In fact, the incident served as a perfect opportunity for people to show off their stellar meme-making abilities.

One clever tweet laid the image over a template resembling the online verification tool used to distinguish humans from robots: "Select all images with a Leonardo DiCaprio. Click verify once there are none left."

"Nah I can see him: that's him right there," one person tweeted alongside a picture of a giant yellow finger pointing at DiCaprio.

Nah I can see him: that’s him right there pic.twitter.com/PLW17lgCHZ — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) May 10, 2021

Another user seized the opportunity to resurface the timeless DiCaprio pointing meme, which shows him playing Rick Dalton in the 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and excitedly pointing at a TV screen. The tweeter captioned the oft-shared image: "Me recognizing him."

me recognizing him pic.twitter.com/OgWAct1J8I — Jenna Quigley (@JBomb11) May 10, 2021

Other folks had fun adding filters that would, in fact, make the actor unrecognizable, like the Zoom cat filter or a mustache disguise.

"I can see that." pic.twitter.com/2UYX9wG0H5 — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) May 11, 2021

"It took me about 45 minutes but I think I'm in the case," an image with a giant red circle over DiCaprio is captioned.

It took me about 45 minutes but I think I’m in the case. pic.twitter.com/HowDYlv8KY — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 10, 2021

Others sarcastically pointed out the only other person in the picture who could possibly be identified as DiCaprio, zooming in on his female co-star Gladstone. "Wow that's some movie magic," a tweet reads.

wow that's some movie magic pic.twitter.com/gbi5PJzQ9c — Ryan Mac🙃 (@RMac18) May 10, 2021

"He must be the person in the left if he's unrecognizable because the person on the right looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio," one person remarked.

He must be the person in the left if he’s unrecognizable because the person on the right looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio. https://t.co/iy0Znlniaq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 11, 2021

Some took a direct dig at the New York Post, with one person sharing an image of a fridge with several gallons of milk alongside the caption, "New York Post: 'we're all out of milk.'"

New York Post: “we’re all out of milk” pic.twitter.com/XXSf0yChAv — Kern County Indivisible (@IndivisibleKern) May 11, 2021

Even the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport got in on the fun, sharing an image of the actor in the 2002 film Catch Me If You Can, complete with shades and a pilot's uniform. "Leo DiCaprio looks totally unrecognizable in his first visit to DFW Airport," the airport wrote.

Leo DiCaprio looks totally unrecognizable in his first visit to DFW Airport. pic.twitter.com/lyNuoLuVXF — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) May 11, 2021

The Museum of English Rural Life also chimed in, mockingly tweeting a picture of a sheep with that same caption: "Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognisable in new Martin Scorcese [sic] film."

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognisable in new Martin Scorcese film pic.twitter.com/J3pe2Ghbak — The Museum of English Rural Life (@TheMERL) May 11, 2021

It's hard to imagine the New York Post knew it was about to inspire a flurry of memes with its tweet, some of which, given the history of other frequently resurfaced DiCaprio memes, could have lasting power.

"I'm going to tell my grandchildren this was Leonardo DiCaprio," one tweet reads.

I’m going to tell my grandchildren this was Leonardo DiCaprio. pic.twitter.com/CpweRdx3Su — Briggon Snow (@BriggonSnow) May 11, 2021

They'll never believe you.