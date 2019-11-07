Lego's 3,300-piece Tim Burton Batman Batmobile would impress Bruce Wayne

Lego

Say what you want about rich superhero Batman, he fights crime driving around in a cool car.

A new Lego DC Comics Batman 1989 Batmobile lets fans celebrate that car for the 30th anniversary of director Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie, as well as the 80th anniversary of Batman.

The model re-creating a classic Batmobile from Batman lore is comprised of over 3,300 pieces.

The highly detailed Lego set replicates the unusual curves of the famous Batmobile as seen in the 1989 movie. The Lego Batmobile also has a slide-open cockpit, wraparound windshield and two hidden machine guns with pop-up function.

The finished model measures over 4 inches (12 centimeters) high, 23 inches (60 centimeters) long and 8 inches (22 centimeters) wide.

There's also a new Batman minifigure with a cape that matches Michael Keaton's costume from the film. Other minifigs include The Joker (played by Jack Nicholson) and Batman's love interest Vicki Vale (played by Kim Basinger).

The Lego Batman 1989 Batmobile sells for $250 (about £195, AU$363) and will be available on Nov. 29 for Black Friday at Lego.com as well as retail stores. Those who purchase the set between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5 will get an additional, exclusive miniature replica of the new model as a free gift while supplies last.