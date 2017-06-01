1:51 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

We're still months away from seeing Thor and Hulk clash in "Thor: Ragnarok," but on Thursday, Lego is revealing its summer playsets depicting scenes from the Marvel movie coming this fall.

And yes, if you're worried about minor spoilers for this space film (even in toy form), you may want to get out of this article right now.

Enlarge Image Lego

The Thor vs. Hulk: Arena Clash playset will let you pit the two Avengers against each other before they team up to take on the Grandmaster. The set includes a buildable arena with a sliding gate, a secret weapons rack, two toppling pillars, a smashable wall and a prison cell. Loki and a Sakarrian Guard also come in this set, which is out on June 1 globally and on August 1 in the US. It will cost $60 (roughly £45, AU$80).

If you want to explore the space side of "Thor: Ragnarok," The Ultimate Battle for Asgard set will give you the Commodore spaceship to fly. This set has figures of Thor, Bruce Banner and Valkyrie, as well as the villainous Hela, her Berserkers and the Fenris Wolf.

Enlarge Image Lego

That wolf will be fully buildable and include posable joints for different battle poses. And while Banner won't be morphing into the Hulk in this set, you can turn his head to reveal the angry face he makes as he becomes big and green. This set will also release on June 1 globally and on August 1 in the US and will retail for $50 (roughly £40, AU$70).

Enlarge Image Lego

Apart from this Lego look at the film, we so far know from a teaser trailer released in April that the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) will have lost his hammer and trimmed his hair and, according to Entertainment Weekly, will have split from Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. Look for Thor to have a potentially contentious partnership with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie.

And while the trailer shows how excited Thor is to be stuck in a ring with the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), the big green guy might just want to smash his former colleague. The always wonderfully evil Loki (as portrayed by Tom Hiddleston) will return, and Thor will also contend with Cate Blanchett's Hela and Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is scheduled to land on October 26 in Australia, October 27 in the UK and November 3 in the US.

