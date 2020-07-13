CNET también está disponible en español.

Lego teases buildable NES set following leaks

It'll apparently cost around $250 and come out Aug. 1.

The Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) may be coming in Lego form.

 Josh Miller/CNET

Lego will apparently offer a retro gaming fix with its Nintendo Entertainment System set, which it teased Monday after Chinese website VJGamer leaked images. It'll include 2,646 pieces, cost about $250 and launch on Aug. 1, according to Promo Bricks.

This story will be updated shortly.