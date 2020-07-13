Lego will apparently offer a retro gaming fix with its Nintendo Entertainment System set, which it teased Monday after Chinese website VJGamer leaked images. It'll include 2,646 pieces, cost about $250 and launch on Aug. 1, according to Promo Bricks.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Lego teases buildable NES set following leaks
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.