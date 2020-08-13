CNET también está disponible en español.

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will hit Disney Plus on Nov. 17

It takes place after The Rise of Skywalker and riffs on the infamous 1978 special.

Finn, Rey, Poe (in a festive sweater), Rose and Chewie will hang out in The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special.

 Lucasfilm

Disney Plus will apparently lean into one of Star Wars' silliest moments, on Nov. 17. The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will take inspiration from the 1978 Holiday Special as Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Rose Tico, Chewbacca and the droids celebrate Life Day in the wake of The Rise of Skywalker.

The special will see Rey and BB-8 thrown into a cross-timeline adventure that'll jump to various moments in the Skywalker Saga, so she'll meet a young Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi and other heroes and villains. It'll last 45 minutes, according to USA Today.

It's directed by Ken Cunningham, who's previously helmed Lego Jurassic Park and Spider-Man projects, and written by David Shayne, who was behind Lego Star Wars: All Stars.