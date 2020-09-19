CNET también está disponible en español.

Lego releases new Batman 1989 Batwing set on Batman Day

The new Batman 1989 Batwing set based on the Tim Burton movie has 2,363 pieces and can be hung like art on your wall.

Behold the new Lego Batman 1989 Batwing.

Holy Lego, Batman! On Saturday -- which is also Batman Day -- Lego announced the new Batman 1989 Batwing set from director Tim Burton's original Batman movie. 

The Batwing was Batman's personal custom-built air combat vehicle. In Burton's film when the Joker invaded Gotham's 200th Anniversary Parade, Batman used his Batwing to dispose of the Joker's deadly balloons that were filled with a chemical known as Smylex, which would have killed everyone in the crowd. 

The new Batman 1989 Batwing set has 2,363 pieces and measures 4" (11cm) high, 20" (52cm) long and 22" (58cm) wide. It also comes with three Lego minifigures including Batman, the Joker wearing his alternate costume, and a retro boombox-carrying Joker henchman.

Batman, the Joker, and a retro boombox-carrying henchman come with the set.

The Batwing has a cockpit that opens, a clear removable canopy, and posable aerodynamic wing flaps. The Batwing is also equipped with tiny machine guns and rocket launchers. 

A couple of Batman movie Easter eggs are included in the set such as a screen featuring the Joker's gas balloons as seen in the movie and a Bat Engine label on the Batwing's engine.

Batman's Batwing truly is a work of art.

The set also has a stand that features the Batwing's technical stats. Fans can also display the Lego 1989 Batwing on their wall thanks to a special brick that's included to securely mount the finished piece like a work of art.

Lego Batman1989 Batwing retails for $200 (about £155, AU$274) and will be available on Nov. 1. (Lego VIP members can buy it earlier on Oct. 21.)

This isn't the first Lego set that pays tribute to Burton's 1989 Batman movie starring Michael Keaton as Batman/Bruce Wayne and Jack Nicholson as the Joker. In 2019, Lego released a set for the Batman 1989 Batmobile to celebrate the movie's 30th anniversary.

