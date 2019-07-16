CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Sci-Tech

Lego builds life-size astronaut in celebration of Apollo 11 anniversary

The astronaut statue includes a reflection of the moon in the helmet.

lego-apollo-11-astronaut
Lego

A 6-foot, 3-inch Lego astronaut statue based on the first astronauts that stepped on the moon has been revealed by the toy maker Tuesday in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.

The model, which can be seen assembled in the GIF below, features a suit design that is the same as what was worn during the 1969 mission to the moon.

Lego

The design of the statue includes the reflection of the moon in the astronaut's helmet. The statue will be on display at the National Air and Space Museum's Apollo 50 Festival in Washington.

Now playing: Watch this: Apollo 11 moon landing highlights from CBS News
3:31

NASA drops insane map of 4,000 planets outside our solar system: In just a few decades, we've gone from knowing of no planets beyond the solar system to thousands.

Using CRISPR to resurrect the woolly mammoth: Bringing extinct species back from the dead is now on the table thanks to the gene-editing technology.

Next Article: The Amazon Prime Day 2019 absolute best tech deals: Killer savings we've seen on day 2