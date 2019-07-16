Lego builds life-size astronaut in celebration of Apollo 11 anniversary

Lego

A 6-foot, 3-inch Lego astronaut statue based on the first astronauts that stepped on the moon has been revealed by the toy maker Tuesday in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.

The model, which can be seen assembled in the GIF below, features a suit design that is the same as what was worn during the 1969 mission to the moon.

Lego

The design of the statue includes the reflection of the moon in the astronaut's helmet. The statue will be on display at the National Air and Space Museum's Apollo 50 Festival in Washington.

