Leaky space toilet forces ISS crew into cleanup operation

NASA

Turns out you deal with toilet leaks in space the same way you would on Earth.

The crew of the International Space Station had to use towels to soak up about 9.5 liters of leaked water, NASA wrote in a daily summary report.

The incident took place as the crew installed a new double-stall enclosure -- which divides the toilet from the hygiene compartment -- in the station's Tranquility module (which at the time, was probably anything but).

The module holds life-support systems, like the one used to recycle water, and astronauts get exercise on a treadmill and weight-lifting machine. Back in 2016, we were treated to a 360-degree view of it.

Now playing: Watch this: The ISS celebrates 20 years of life in space

Even when ISS loos function normally, relieving oneself isn't quite as straightforward as it is on Earth. Astronaut Jack Fischer expressed his dread at the prospect in 2017.

"Unlike most things, you just can't train for that on the ground," he said. "So I approach my space-toilet activities with respect, preparation and a healthy dose of sheer terror."

NASA didn't immediately respond to a request for further details about the logistics of cleaning up a leak in microgravity.