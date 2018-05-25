Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Leaked documents appear to shed more light on how Facebook moderates hate speech, specifically around topics like white supremacy and neo-Nazism.

The documents, which were obtained by Motherboard, were reportedly part of a push to train Facebook moderators about white supremacy in America following the death of a protester in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017.

CNET is unable to verify whether the documents are real or have been altered. Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In one training slide, Facebook attempts to spell out the distinction between white supremacy, white nationalism and white separatism, according to Motherboard. Apparently, praise, support, or representation white nationalism and separatism are allowed on Facebook, but support for white supremacy is not. Facebook says in the training materials it's not always clear cut.

Another training slide asks whether people can say they're a racist on Facebook. That one's a "no," according to Motherboard. The slide goes on to explain: "By definition, as a racist, you hate on at least one of our characteristics that are protected."

In April, Facebook released an updated version of its Community Standards guidelines, the rules that dictate what's acceptable content for its 2.2 billion users to post, as part of a push to be more transparent about what is and isn't allowed on the world's largest social network.

