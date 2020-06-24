Le Creuset's new Everyday Enamelware line will make your summer spread pop

Le Creuset, the beloved French cookware company, has just launched an Everyday Enamelware collection. And while you probably equate Le Creuset with luxury (and expensive) cast iron cookware and cavernous Dutch ovens, this new enamelware line has an eye on design -- without the high price tag. The collection includes dinner plates, bowls and mugs as well as serving bowls and canisters.

The eight-piece tableware line is designed to straddle the line between indoor and outdoor dining, shaped from lightweight premium carbon steel and finished off with a porcelain enamel that's still durable (and won't crack!) and, most importantly, easy to clean. Set the picnic table with bowls, mugs and plates with a clean white base, painted with unfussy navy blue and orange flame stripes. And don't fret: Carrying these stackable pieces outdoors is a breeze, plus the shatterproof enamel coating means you won't have to worry about undesirable stains or scratches.

Le Creuset

The affordable line starts at $14 for mugs, cereal bowls and salad plates, then climbs up to $18 for dinner plates and a large canister, which could hold anything from a bouquet of flowers to sugar and other pantry staples. The largest items are the most expensive: A serving tray rings in at $54, and a set of three different-size serving bowls is $60.

And sure, you could continue to feast on burgers and coleslaw on paper plates for the rest of the summer, but where's the fun in that? This line is so much cuter than the red Solo cups you've got stashed away, not to mention friendlier to the environment. Add the whole collection to your cart, or grab a few of our favorites to brighten up your summer of outdoor dining.

Le Creuset Sip everything from wine to coffee in these mugs, painted with an orange handle and blue rim. The premium carbon steel in these mugs keeps drinks hot or cold.

Le Creuset These dinner plates are maximally simple, painted with concentric orange flame circles. A porcelain finish means they're shatterproof and light -- i.e. kid-friendly -- but not microwave-safe.

Le Creuset Ply your family with meats, cheeses and olives from this effortlessly chic serving tray, which is big enough to fit plenty of snacks for a midday treat or easily house the bounty from the grill.

