Laura Dern and Booking.com join up to celebrate young women coders

Over the weekend of April 27th, ten girls from high schools across the US attended a Code-a-thon at the CNET Smart Home in San Francisco. The event was organized by the travel and commerce site Booking.com as a way to celebrate and bolster the young women's talent in coding.

Actress Laura Dern, star of Jurassic Park and Big Little Lies, was on hand to announce $320,000 worth of scholarships courtesy of Booking.com. The scholarships are for young women to study computer science at colleges across including Cornell University and Spelman College.

"I care a lot about empowering young women, especially this new generation coming up, to really use their voice and demand a right to be in the room, in the boardroom, running the company having their voice heard, " said Dern. "It felt like a perfect match to come together and inspire young women in the Code-a-thon."

Also on hand at the Code-a-thon were faculty from the Rithim School who taught the girls coding along with some employees from Booking.com

Watch the video below to see more of our interview with Laura Dern as well as hear from some of the young women who participated in the event.

