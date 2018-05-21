A possible Lando movie, Boss Key productions shuts down and Lethal Weapon drama (Stream Economy, Ep. 4)

Hello and welcome once again! It's nice to see you. There's a new episode of Stream Economy, the games/movies/TV show I made just for you. Here's what we covered:
- A French media outlet said Kathleen Kennedy told them Lando would be the next standalone Star Wars film...but it looks like something was lost in translation.
- Fox decided the best way to handle the serious on-set allegations against Lethal Weapon co-star Clayne Crawford was to fire and replace him with Seann William Scott. (h/t THR)
- Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski announced Boss Key (his game studio) would fold after lukewarm reception of both Lawbreakers and Radical Heights. Bummer.
- Mark Serrels goes off on why shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine shouldn't be revived!
- I hang out with the fabulous queens at RuPaul's Dragcon LA, and have them define some popular drag terms and talk about the show's importance to the LGBTQ+ community.
I hope you enjoy this week's show, and you can find me over on Twitter to discuss these very important pop culture stories after watching. On the next episode of Stream Economy, we're getting an exclusive look at the build process for Nissan's custom, Millennium Falcon-themed show vehicle made for the red carpet premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story. It's pretty rad, if I do say so myself, so don't miss it.
Have a great week, you fabulous weirdos, you.
