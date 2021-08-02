Lamb, a new movie about a half lamb, half human child, looks terrifying

A24

From the studio behind Midsommar and Hereditary comes one of the weirdest movie concepts yet: a horror movie about a man and a woman raising a half lamb, half human child.

No, I'm not joking. And not only does this movie look disarmingly bizarre and horrifying, it also looks... awesome?

Starring Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Lamb is directed by rookie director Valdimar Jóhannsson -- who wrote the script alongside Icelandic poet Sjón.

You can watch the trailer below.

A24, the studio behind the movie, also worked on many recent horror classics like Hereditary and The Witch, alongside cult classics like The Lighthouse. I can't wait to see how Lamb turns out.

Lamb premieres in theaters on Oct. 8.