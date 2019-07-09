Lady Gaga announces line of Amazon-exclusive cosmetics

y Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lady Gaga knows a thing or two about selling music. She's sold more than 11 million albums and earned an Academy Award in the process. Now she's turning her sights to beauty products, and she's picked a venue that knows something about sales: Amazon.

The pop singer on Tuesday announced a line of cosmetics that will be carried exclusively by the internet retail giant. Her line, called Haus Laboratories, will launch in nine countries in September, including the United States, Germany and Japan, selling kits containing lip gloss, lip liner and all-over color.

The move underscores Amazon's growing interest in the cosmetics business. Sales of health, personal care and beauty products on Amazon reached $16 billion last year, an increase of nearly 38 percent in 2017, according to researcher eMarketer.

Lady Gaga told The Business of Fashion news site that partnering with Amazon was an easy decision, as Amazon's happy to let her build her own brand rather than insisting she tailor it to conform with a corporate image.

"If it's not perfectly in line with what they do... they'll be like, 'Can you just change half of the equation?' The answer is no. No deal," she said. "No message of self-acceptance, no deal. This [deal with Amazon] was so wonderful because this was like, 'Let's make a deal, let's make a deal to change the world with their beauty.'"

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.