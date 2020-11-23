The Los Angeles Rams took the field for Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday looking as if someone forgot to wash their off-white uniforms. The Rams wore a new uniform color that the team dubs "bone," but that old detergent commercials used to call "dingy."
"The lighter uniform introduces a first-of-its-kind color called Bone, which reflects the color of an actual Rams horn and the beaches of Los Angeles," a statement on the Rams website reads.
Fans were indeed beaching about it. Let's just say that if your uniform is being described over and over with the word "dirty," you should fire your designer and invest in a truckload of Clorox bleach.
"Is it just me or do the Rams uniforms look like dirty tighty whities?" wrote one Twitter user.
Said another, "Rams 'bone' uniforms really look like dirty bedsheets."
Football viewers found some pretty creative comparisons, from "pit stain whole shirt," to Samara, the little ghost girl from Japanese horror movie The Ring, to "Ebeneezer Scrooge's nightgown."
Buc up
While the Rams' uniforms came in for the most criticism, it's not like the Buccaneers looked fashionable either. Some viewers were just as quick to slam the Tampa Bay look, with one online poll asking, "Do tonight's uniforms for both teams stink?"
And some sports fans pointed out other obnoxious uniform looks, with one Twitter user noting, "The Ram unis aren't quite as gross as the year the Padres had road uniforms that looked like someone's cat peed on their home whites."
The uniforms didn't seem to bother the Rams, who beat Tom Brady's Bucs 27-24.
Discuss: LA Rams 'dirty tighty whities' Monday Night Football uniforms kick off memes
