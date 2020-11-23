LA Rams 'dirty tighty whities' Monday Night Football uniforms kick off memes

The Los Angeles Rams took the field for Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday looking as if someone forgot to wash their off-white uniforms. The Rams wore a new uniform color that the team dubs "bone," but that old detergent commercials used to call "dingy."

These Rams uniforms, with the light grey/dirty white look, is not great. pic.twitter.com/hdG2eEeGAN — Kris Kushnerick (@kriskush1) November 24, 2020

"The lighter uniform introduces a first-of-its-kind color called Bone, which reflects the color of an actual Rams horn and the beaches of Los Angeles," a statement on the Rams website reads.

Fans were indeed beaching about it. Let's just say that if your uniform is being described over and over with the word "dirty," you should fire your designer and invest in a truckload of Clorox bleach.

"Is it just me or do the Rams uniforms look like dirty tighty whities?" wrote one Twitter user.

Said another, "Rams 'bone' uniforms really look like dirty bedsheets."

Is it just me or do the rams uniforms look like dirty tighty whities? — Devan Myrick (@Devan_luke) November 24, 2020

Rams “bone” uniforms really look like dirty bedsheets — Matt Sisneros (@Matt_Sisneros) November 24, 2020

I dont know what color the Rams’ uniforms are. So far I’ve got “not white.” — Vince Mancini (@VinceMancini) November 24, 2020

It’s hard to imagine the designers of the Rams uniforms remaining employed — Mitchell Courtney (@cubschiefsfan10) November 24, 2020

Football viewers found some pretty creative comparisons, from "pit stain whole shirt," to Samara, the little ghost girl from Japanese horror movie The Ring, to "Ebeneezer Scrooge's nightgown."

What if pit stain whole shirt — Vince Mancini (@VinceMancini) November 24, 2020

The color of the Rams “bone” uniform just looks fantastic!! pic.twitter.com/BA3SrFJQwG — Booger McFar-Left (@PazzyJ) November 24, 2020

Very festive of the Rams to wear uniforms the color of Ebenzer Scrooge’s nightgown — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) November 24, 2020

They’re the before color on a Clorox commercial that begins with the narration, are your whites looking dingy? And a fat husband walks by and spills meatball sub on his white shirt and goes aaaauuuuggghhh and frowns. — Jung Pope (@AceMahogany) November 24, 2020

The Rams uniforms look like Madden 2003 “create-a-team” ones I made when I was 7 pic.twitter.com/pnl65Hx6pa — Itz Yinzburgh (@ItzYinzburgh) November 24, 2020

Why do these rams uniforms look like they were homemade today? #MNF — Amanda Bauche (@ALBAUCHE) November 24, 2020

The ace bandage look — Sean (@Sean_1245) November 24, 2020

If the Rams think their uniforms are white, we need to have a long talk about Tide and washing machines. — stretchdogg@🏠🍍🌊 🇺🇸 (@stretchdogg) November 24, 2020

Rams uniforms look like they are about to be painting my house #MNF — Big Deal Jay (@JBisAlwaysRight) November 24, 2020

Looks like they ran out of bleach — 𝓝𝓕𝓛 𝓢𝓾𝓷𝓼𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓟𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮𝓼𝓼🏈 (@snshinePrincess) November 24, 2020

There are good uniform changes and there are bad uniform changes. Then there is the destruction of the Rams uniforms since the early 2000s. pic.twitter.com/OSGGzWnpOZ — Ryan Peterson (@RyanPD_Peterson) November 24, 2020

Buc up

While the Rams' uniforms came in for the most criticism, it's not like the Buccaneers looked fashionable either. Some viewers were just as quick to slam the Tampa Bay look, with one online poll asking, "Do tonight's uniforms for both teams stink?"

Do tonight's uniforms for both teams stink? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 24, 2020

And yet not the worst uniform in this game — P Dubs (@PaturkDubs) November 24, 2020

And some sports fans pointed out other obnoxious uniform looks, with one Twitter user noting, "The Ram unis aren't quite as gross as the year the Padres had road uniforms that looked like someone's cat peed on their home whites."

The Ram unis aren't quite as gross as the year the Padres had road uniforms that looked like someone's cat peed on their home whites. pic.twitter.com/Gc5LwyhWiz — Chris Hornbostel (@ChrisHornb) November 24, 2020

it’s no Condiment Bowl, that’s for sure pic.twitter.com/ETmguLWP8B — Josh Creek (@ChrgeFrwrd) November 24, 2020

The uniforms didn't seem to bother the Rams, who beat Tom Brady's Bucs 27-24.