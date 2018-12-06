Kylie Jenner's baby was YouTube's most viral video of 2018 because of course

Getty Images

Sometimes YouTube's roundup of the top trending videos of the year surprises you. And then sometimes it doesn't. At all.

Rather than a straightforward view-count competition, YouTube bases its trending ranking on a combination of views, shares, comments, likes and other criteria. The site is the world's largest for videos, so its most popular items provide a peek at what captivated the world over the course of the year.

In 2018, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott nabbed the honors for most viral clip. After months of Jenner's rumored pregnancy being kept under wraps, their ode to their newborn daughter officially announced the birth.

Second place went to Dude Perfect, the trick-shot experts who show up perennially in YouTube's Top 10. Viewers watched their "real-life" trick shots sequel -- flipping pancakes behind the back onto plates and throwing keychains onto hooks down a hallway -- more than 135 million times.

The third most viral clip in the last year was a breakup video of one of YouTube's biggest couples, Liza Koshy and David Dobrik. Across their channels, all of Koshy and Dobrik's videos racked up 2.5 billion views in 2018, and the video explaining their split was viewed 14 million times in 24 hours.

YouTube's lists often coincide with the company's release of YouTube Rewind, a popular annual video that brings together digital stars to act out the year's biggest tunes, trends and memes.

YouTube's top trending videos of 2018:

YouTube's top music videos of 2018:

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

CNET en Español: Get all your tech news and reviews in Spanish.