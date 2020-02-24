Kyle MacLachlan reprises Agent Cooper on TikTok for Twin Peaks Day

ABC

Grab a slice of cherry pie and a hot cup of coffee and celebrate Twin Peaks Day online with actor Kyle MacLachlan, who played FBI Agent Dale Cooper in the iconic TV series.

MacLachlan celebrated Twin Peaks Day by posting a funny video on TikTok and Twitter of himself re-creating his opening scene from the Twin Peaks TV pilot, which originally aired on April 8, 1990. Fans consider Feb. 24 Twin Peaks Day since it's the day Agent Cooper arrives in town to investigate the murder of teenage homecoming queen Laura Palmer.

Diane, it’s 11:30 am, February 24th. Entering the town of #TwinPeaks…and @tiktok_us https://t.co/LMDbiHaHn9



Tag me in your duets today and I’ll share some of my favorites 🌲☕️🚗 #TwinPeaksDay pic.twitter.com/oKAAIiozRA — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) February 24, 2020

In the video, MacLachlan rides an exercise bike next to a hand-drawn car window with trees in the background.

"Diane, it's 11:30 am, February 24th," MacLachlan says in the video. "Entering the town of Twin Peaks. Five miles south of the Canadian border, 12 miles west of the state line. I've never seen so many trees in my life."

Created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, the murder mystery TV show Twin Peaks ran for two seasons from 1990 to 1991. The series also spawned a 1992 feature film, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me.

The TV show experienced a revival in 2017 on Showtime, with Machlachan returning as Agent Cooper, 25 years later. This year is the 30th anniversary of Twin Peaks.

There are currently no plans for another season of Twin Peaks on Showtime. Though with Lynch recently debuting his bizarre black and white short film of a talking monkey on Netflix, here's hoping the streaming service will be the new home of future Twin Peaks projects.