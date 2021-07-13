Kraft mac and cheese ice cream is a food fever dream come true

Enlarge Image Kraft

Maybe I shouldn't be surprised that the same people responsible for candy-flavored mac and cheese would also come up with dayglo-orange mac and cheese ice cream. I mean, it's all just another form of dairy product, right? Right?!

The marketing pitch landed in my inbox with a chorus of angels singing in the background: "This summer, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is bringing together two of life's greatest pleasures: ice cream and macaroni and cheese." I couldn't look away from the searingly carrot-colored promo images. What fresh madness is this? I wanted it.

Kraft teamed up with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream -- which is known for its vegan offerings alongside the usual cream and milk creations -- for a Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream. The mac and cheese version, as its name would imply, will contain cheese.

The distinctive ice cream will be available at Van Leeuwen scoop shops on Wednesday. If you don't live near one of those, then you can order it online starting at 8 a.m. PT on Wednesday for the price of $12 per pint. There's only a limited amount available, so you might need to be fast on the buy button.

Kraft promises the ice cream will deliver "that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese," though presumably it also comes with the potential pitfall of a brain freeze. I like to live dangerously, so I hope to get my hands on some of this frosty oddity. I promise to report back -- assuming I survive the inevitable college dorm dinner flashbacks.