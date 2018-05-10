Klout is shutting down, so your score REALLY doesn't matter now

Remember years ago when people were vaguely concerned that a single overarching social media "score" might define your status and self-worth in the real world? It was called Klout, and today, Klout is officially shutting down.
I will admit I had forgotten that Klout existed, and so I apologize if it was important to you. The last time I even thought about Klout was when I watched a fairly excellent episode of Black Mirror starring Bryce Dallas Howard that explored the Klout idea taken to such an extreme that all of society revolved around it.
