KISS star Gene Simmons wants to trademark 'devil horns'

You've seen, and maybe made, the "devil horns" or "rock on" gesture at concerts and in photos. Now KISS co-founder Gene Simmons says he invented it in 1974, and wants to trademark it.

The Hollywood Reporter points out that Simmons' application can be read online, and notes that "the mark consists of a hand gesture with the index and small fingers extended upward and the thumb extended perpendicular."

The illustration of the mark included with the application looks an awful lot like the American Sign Language sign for "I love you."

US Patent and Trademark Office

It's already been turned into a popular emoji that Simmons has been known to use.

Whatever happens with the trademark application, Simmons seems to have stepped into a web of confusion, as many say the gesture he makes looks more like a certain Spider-Man maneuver.

Gene Simmons vs Spiderman 😁 pic.twitter.com/0bP2KiHqPu — Patolin (@patolinn_) June 15, 2017

Gene Simmons isn't even doing it right. He's not throwing the devil horns, he's trying to shoot web. #GeneSimmons #Kiss #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/mkURUhBng9 — Jacob Bachmann (@MegaDarkLucario) June 15, 2017

Others point out that everyone from John Lennon to Ronnie James Dio to Geezer Butler to Buddha have made the gesture. Some Texas Longhorns fans claim it, too, though the thumb position on their "Hook 'em Horns" gesture, dating to 1955, is different.

Gene Simmons is trying to patent the "rock on" hand gesture as his own meanwhile the ghost of Dio is like... 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/bRg3PcSumN — Lyndsey Marie (@LyndseyOnAir) June 15, 2017

Amazon

Gene Simmons Devil's Horns created in 1974? I counter with John Lennon & The Beatles 1969... pic.twitter.com/Qa5lI9D0a5 — Mitch Lafon (@mitchlafon) June 15, 2017

Hell, the Texas Longhorns have been using that same hand gesture for years! "Hook 'em horns!" pic.twitter.com/RrNHzNqBTx — Deborah Crawford (@MamaRoux64) June 15, 2017

So, Gene Simmons is trying to trademark the Devil's Horns? Ronnie Dio in 1980, and Geezer Butler in 1969. Nice Try.https://t.co/sjgcdCXmE5 pic.twitter.com/jua8T0Licp — Black Sabbath Online (@sabbathfans) June 14, 2017

Simmons' filing says he wants to trademark the gesture for "entertainment, namely, live performances by a musical artist; personal appearances by a musical artist." So have no fear, whatever happens, you will still be able to walk around your house making devil horns at your dog.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.



CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.