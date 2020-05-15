Kimmy Schmidt is back!

Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

The interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend is just great. It has some fantastic turns, guest stars and makes the most of the format. Here's hoping we get more of this kind of comedy in the future.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Guess what? Netflix will have new episodes of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj starting on May 17. New episodes should drop weekly.

