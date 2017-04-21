KFC launches sandwich into space

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image KFC/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

There have been days when I thought that all KFC's sandwiches should be launched into space.

Somehow, I've never quite been moved by the colonel's fare.

Still, I never thought I'd see the day when a fast-food chain truly wanted to speed its food into the great beyond.

Behold, then, KFC's new ad which features yet another actor playing the colonel. This time, it's Rob Lowe.

Darrell Hammond, Norm Macdonald, Jim Gaffigan and several others have already taken on the role in the campaign. Lowe is perhaps the first who simply can't muster the southern accent at all.

Still, his aim is higher here. He wants to send KFC's spicy Zinger sandwich into space. Unlike "most terrestrial chicken sandwiches," claims Lowe, KFC's are hand-breaded.

Will it be worth sending the Zinger into space? "We'll have to see how the camera attached to the chicken survives the launch," says Colonel Lowe.

As to whether performing the feat of sending this concoction into space is possible, Lowe will only admit: "We certainly hope so. Our entire marketing campaign depends on it."

I can just imagine Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX competing for the privilege. I can also imagine that, if KFC is successful, CNN will offer minute-by-minute updates on the sandwich's condition.

This could be big. Or not.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.