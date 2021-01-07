Kevin Feige taps Rick and Morty writer for his Star Wars movie

Disney Plus

We know little about Kevin Feige's upcoming Star Wars movie, except that it's in good hands: Deadline reports Michael Waldron has been tapped to pen the script.

Waldron's fresh from helming the upcoming Disney Plus Loki series as creator, head writer and executive producer. Marvel and Disney are clearly a fan of his work: He penned Doctor Strange sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, another project we can't watch yet.

But what we have seen is Rick and Morty, for which Waldron produced several episodes before picking up the keyboard to tap out season 4 episode The Old Man and the Seat. It's the one where alien intern Glootie and Jerry develop a dating app named "Lovefinderrz."

On top of bringing those sci-fi chops to the Star Wars universe, Waldron is expected to return to Loki for season 2, though it isn't clear whether he'll have the same extensive involvement.

News about Feige's Star Wars movie has been hard to come by. We've heard little since it was rumored to be in the works in fall 2019. At the catchily-titled Disney Investor Day, Lucasfilm announced Patty Jenkins would direct Rogue Squadron, but there was no mention of the Feige project.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.