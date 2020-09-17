Slashed prices on Keurig K-Duo and Nespresso VirtuoPlus coffee systems

No matter how you like to get your caffeine fix in the morning, there is a slick machine waiting to streamline the process, and two of them are on sale today. Walmart has the Keurig K-Duo coffee station with both a single-serve K-cup maker and a classic 12-cup carafe system, marked down $20 to just $79. Meanwhile, Amazon has a fancy-schmancy Nespresso by Breville VirtuoPlus espresso and coffee maker with 30 pods all ready to go for just $110. That's $40 off the normal price (and that's without the pods). Let's zoom on these two sleek java machines guaranteed to make your morning routine run smoother.
Keurig made its name for bringing the ease of one-touch pod coffee systems that makes single-serve doses without the pomp and circumstance of an entire pot. Wonderful. The trouble is when you do indeed need an entire pot -- either for yourself or others. The K-Duo solves that problem in one sleek and compact coffee station. Brew any of the thousands of pods from hundreds of roasters via the single-serve pod side or get a full 12-cup carafe going on the other. The all-important brew-pause function allows you to snatch a cup midway through the process, too. Walmart offers free two-day shipping on this deal.
This VirtuoPlus by itself retails for $150 on Amazon but in this flash bundle sale that includes 30 pods, the whole shebang is just $110. If you dig the silky, smooth stylings of espresso but also crave regular "drip" coffee this may be the perfect fit, since it does both. Espresso machine critics are famously tough but the VirtuoPlus by Breville scores exceedingly high marks in over 1,000 reviews on Amazon. Oh, and did I mention it comes with 30 of the most popular coffee pods: 10 stormio, 10 odacio and 10 melozio -- light, medium and dark -- and shipping is free.
