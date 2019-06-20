Keanu Reeves, superhero? Marvel really, really wants him to join the MCU

Pain heals, and chicks dig scars, but glory lasts forever, Keanu Reeves once told us in The Replacements. Sounds like the perfect motto for a Marvel superhero.

And Reeves, who's having a most excellent and not at all bogus 2019, could join that super-powered universe. A reporter for CNET sister site ComicBook.com asked Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige if the company was planning anything involving Reeves, and indeed, strange things are afoot at the Circle K.

"We talk to him for almost every film we make," Feige said. "I don't know when, if, or ever he'll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it."

Which hero would he play? Due to Reeves' love of motorcycles, some suggest Ghost Rider.

I vote for Keanu Reeves as Johnny Blaze : Ghost Rider .. time to bring him into the MCU @Marvel pic.twitter.com/l8rfg4P6Ro — Grn.Rngr (@alexxcooleyy) June 20, 2019

But many would like to see Reeves as Adam Warlock, who was created by researchers to be the pinnacle of future human evolution.

"Adam Warlock was designed to be the most perfect human and everybody can agree that Keanu Reeves is already the most perfect human there is," wrote one Twitter user.

Adam Warlock was designed to be the most perfect human and everybody can agree that Keanu Reeves is already the most perfect human there is so marvel better cast him pic.twitter.com/iefkmh5z8d — ४ 𝐊𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐚 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐨𝐤𝐢 ४ (@reevesofloki) June 20, 2019

Others suggest Reeves should be cast as everyone from Silver Surfer to Gambit to Moon Knight.

Reeves has made headlines this year for everything from his starring action part in John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum to his role as a motorcycle daredevil toy in Toy Story 4 to his upcoming role in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game to a meme-worthy appearance in Netflix movie Always Be My Maybe.

There's also an online petition, with more than 34,000 signatures at press time, urging Time Magazine to make Reeves its person of the year.

Originally published June 19.