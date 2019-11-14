Keanu Reeves is literally glowing in new SpongeBob movie trailer

Screenshot by CNET

The Keanussance has arrived at Bikini Bottom.

In the new trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Keanu Reeves crosses paths with SpongeBob and friends as they search for their snail pal, Gary. Reeves appears inside a glowing ball of sage. (It's because he is a sage.)

Whether Reeves knows where Gary is remains to be seen, but... probably? He's glowing. Surely if anyone knows, it's the glowing ball of sage with Keanu Reeves' head in it.

The Sponge Bob Movie: Sponge on the Run hits theaters May 2020.