The Wyld Stallyns return! Actors Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will reprise their roles as the clueless time-traveling duo Ted "Theodore" Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq. in the new movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music.

This will be the third movie in the Bill & Ted series, with the original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon penning the script, Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) on to direct and Steven Soderbergh executive producing, reported The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday.

The new movie takes place 29 years after 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, but that doesn't mean the characters are necessarily wiser, just older.

Bill and Ted's band Wyld Stallyns may have composed thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write the greatest song ever written.

When a visitor from the future warns the bandmates that only their song can save the world, Bill and Ted set out on another time traveling adventure to find inspiration for the perfect song that will hopefully bring balance to the universe.

But they won't be alone. This time Bill and Ted's daughters, a new bunch of historical figures and a few music legends will join their quest.

"We couldn't be more excited to get the whole band back together again," Reeves and Winter said in a statement. "Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we've got a dream team!"