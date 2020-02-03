CNET también está disponible en español.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl fireworks celebrations show up on weather service radar

Chiefs' fans had a lot to celebrate after a 50-year wait.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson celebrates his team's win at Super Bowl 2020. 

 Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs fans were so ready for their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. So ready, that when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in Miami, fans went so wild that it could be seen on National Weather Service radar. The National Weather Service in Kansas City tweeted an animated image showing local fireworks celebrations.

"Here's Kansas City erupting in celebration, as detected by our radar!" the tweet said.

CNN reported that fireworks could be seen even an hour's drive from Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs' home turf.

Other oddball things have shown up on weather radar before. In June, a ladybug swarm in San Diego was so massive that it, too, showed up on radar.

The National Weather Service also had some less-winning news for Chiefs' fans planning to attend the team's victory parade on Wednesday. "So now on to the most important question?" one Twitter user asked. "What's the weather going to be like on Wednesday We neeeed to know!"

"Not good," the NWS replied. "20s during the parade and maybe some snow."

Eh, the fans will still be so pumped they won't even feel the snowflakes.

