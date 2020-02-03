Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs fans were so ready for their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. So ready, that when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in Miami, fans went so wild that it could be seen on National Weather Service radar. The National Weather Service in Kansas City tweeted an animated image showing local fireworks celebrations.

"Here's Kansas City erupting in celebration, as detected by our radar!" the tweet said.

Here's #KansasCity erupting in celebration, as detected by our radar! 🎉🎇🎆🏈 pic.twitter.com/IlfG82gxl6 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2020

CNN reported that fireworks could be seen even an hour's drive from Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs' home turf.

Other oddball things have shown up on weather radar before. In June, a ladybug swarm in San Diego was so massive that it, too, showed up on radar.

The National Weather Service also had some less-winning news for Chiefs' fans planning to attend the team's victory parade on Wednesday. "So now on to the most important question?" one Twitter user asked. "What's the weather going to be like on Wednesday We neeeed to know!"

So now on to the most important question? What's the weather going to be like on Wednesday? 🌞🌤🌦🌨❄ We neeeed to know! — Michelle Lucero (@Mich_Lucero) February 3, 2020

"Not good," the NWS replied. "20s during the parade and maybe some snow."

Not good...20s during the parade and maybe some snow. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2020

Eh, the fans will still be so pumped they won't even feel the snowflakes.