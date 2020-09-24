This $50 air fryer combo oven is a lot of bang for the buck

Kalorik

Air fryers are undeniably the darling of the kitchen appliance world as of late. There's a good reason for that since they provide some cover for eating traditionally not-so-healthy snacks like crispy wings, fries and chicken fingers all without all the extra fat and calories that come with oil-frying.

One issue you might have with a traditional air fryer, however, is the somewhat minimal cooking capacity in relation to the total space it takes up, but this solves that problem. It's an air fryer, yes, but has three racks and 12 quarts of cooking capacity so you're not limited to single-layer sheets of appetizers. In fact, you could use this in place of, or in addition to, your big oven for roasting birds, baking pies, warming leftovers and finishing holiday sides. Plus, the glass window allows you to see progress in real time. Right now the Kalorik 12-quart air fryer convection oven is down nearly 60 percent to just .

