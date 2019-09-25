Justice Department lays out rules for using genealogy sites to solve cold cases

Eric Baradat / AFP/Getty Images

The Department of Justice on Tuesday outlined a new interim policy regarding forensic genetic genealogy, an investigative method that involves using DNA and information on genealogy websites to help identify unknown suspects as well as the remains of homicide victims. The interim policy is meant to balance the department's goal of solving violent crimes against public interests like privacy and civil liberties.

Forensic genetic genealogy, of FGG, is a relatively new technique that starts by connecting DNA found at a crime scene with that of distant relatives who've created public profiles on genealogy websites. Last year, DNA testing brought a break in the Golden State Killer case, which had been unsolved since the '70s. Authorities dramatically narrowed their investigation using information on a free DNA and genealogy database called GEDMatch, eventually leading to the arrest of Joseph DeAngelo.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen said that prosecuting violent crimes is a department priority in addition to ensuring public safety and bringing closure to victims and victims' families.

"We cannot fulfill our mission if we cannot identify the perpetrators," Rosen said in the release. "Forensic genetic genealogy gets us that much closer to being able to solve the formerly unsolvable. But we must not prioritize this investigative advancement above our commitments to privacy and civil liberties; and that is why we have released our Interim Policy – to provide guidance on maintaining that crucial balance."

However, enthusiasm for the technique is tempered by the questions about privacy and whether people are aware that information uploaded to genealogy sites may be used by police. The interim policy offers guidance to law enforcement and lays our requirements for when FGG might be used.

The interim policy goes into effect on Nov. 1 with a final policy expected in 2020.