Justice Department charges Assange with recruiting and conspiring with hackers

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP/Getty Images

The Justice Department said Wednesday that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been charged with a superseding indictment for allegedly recruiting hackers and conspiring to hackers to commit computer crimes.

The new indictment doesn't add to the 18-count indictment filed against Assange last year under the Espionage Act, but it does "broaden the scope of the conspiracy surrounding alleged computer intrusions with which Assange was previously charged," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The WikiLeaks founder is facing potential extradition to the United States after he was arrested last year in London on charges including unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents. The department called it "one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States."

In the latest indictment, Assange is charged with providing a list of hacking targets to the leader of LulzSec in 2012 to search for mail, documents, databases and PDFs. Assange also allegedly conspired with former intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to crack a classified Defense Department computer's password hash.

The Justice Department said that by 2012 the leader Assange contacted was already cooperating with the FBI.

Assange and WikiLeaks, which launched in 2006, have been under scrutiny since the highly publicized 2010 leak of diplomatic cables and military documents.

In the first decade after its 2006 launch, WikiLeaks released -- by its own count -- more than 10 million secret documents. The leaks ranged from a video showing an American Apache helicopter in the Iraq War shooting and killing two journalists in 2007 to emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta during the 2016 presidential race.