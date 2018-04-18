Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom unleashes spoiler-y trailer

If you want to know everything that happens in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, have we got the trailer for you.

The final preview for the forthcoming dino-sequel has been unleashed, and while it gives a good look at what kind of action we can expect, it also gives away some big twists and turns. We won't go into spoilers except to say the film is clearly making the most of star Chris Pratt's comic timing, and that people prove themselves to be just as bad as the dinosaurs in the bad guy stakes. Anything beyond that -- well, it's your decision. Click play if you want to know what Fallen Kingdom has in store, spoilers and all...

Now Playing: Watch this: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom promises Chris Pratt jokes

So there you have it. A rescue mission to find Pratt's dino-buddy Blue, the last velociraptor, is torn apart by a villainous corporate conspiracy involving Blue and a newly-engineered dino-predator. To top it off, the Jurassic World franchise lives up to its name as the dinos go global, escaping the boundaries of the park to menace surfers and kids in bed.

Villains Rafe Spall and Toby Jones have a touch of the corporate bad guys from the Alien movies about them. Luckily, Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are the heroes once again, while Jeff Goldblum does what he does best: being Jeff Goldblum.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits UK cinemas on 6 June, Australian screens on 21 June and US theatres on 22 June.