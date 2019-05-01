Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for skipping bail in the UK

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for skipping bail at London's Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday.

Assange was arrested last month at the Ecuadorian Embassy in the British capital after having his asylum withdrawn by the president of Ecuador. He'd been living in the Embassy for almost seven years after skipping bail for fear he'd be extradited to Sweden on rape charges. Sweden dropped the charges while Assange was inside the embassy, but is now considering reopening the case.

The WikiLeaks founder is also facing the possibility of extradition to the US. The 47-year-old faces charges stemming from his alleged role in what the US Justice Department calls "one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States." There will be a hearing on Thursday morning at Westminster Magistrate's Court on the extradition request.

This story is developing, please check back for more.