Julian Assange asks UK court to drop 2012 arrest warrant

Carl Court/Getty Images

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has asked a UK court to drop his arrest warrant.

Assange skipped bail in 2012 before entering the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid being extradited to Sweden after he was accused of sexual assault.

Swedish prosecutors have since dropped the investigation, but Assange can still be arrested in the UK for breaching his original bail conditions.

Assange's lawyers claim the warrant has now "lost its purpose."

The WikiLeaks founder has been living in Ecuadorian embassy in London for over five years. Recent reports from the Guardian suggest his health is deteriorating.