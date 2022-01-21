Judge blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers

Sarah Tew/CNET

A federal judge in Texas blocked President Joe Biden's mandate requiring federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Friday decision is the latest blow to the Biden administration's efforts to boost vaccination rates.

The decision comes after the US Supreme Court last week blocked the administration's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.

In a 20-page opinion and order, Judge Jeffrey Brown said Biden's executive order requiring federal workers to get vaccinated exceeded the president's authority.

"It is ... about whether the president can, with the stroke of a pen and without the input of Congress, require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment," Brown wrote. "That, under the current state of the law as just recently expressed by the Supreme Court, is a bridge too far."

Biden issued executive orders in September requiring the federal government's executive branch and contractors of the federal government to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The deadline to get vaccinated was Nov. 22.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that 98% of federal workers are already vaccinated, according to CNBC. "We are confident in our legal authority here," Psaki added.

The administration has already filed to appeal the decision. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

